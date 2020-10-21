Brokerages Expect MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MTS Systems’ earnings. MTS Systems posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MTS Systems will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MTS Systems.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $196.23 million during the quarter. MTS Systems had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTSC. ValuEngine lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of MTS Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Secur. began coverage on MTS Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

MTS Systems stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. MTS Systems has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MTS Systems during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 86.6% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MTS Systems in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MTS Systems by 10.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in MTS Systems by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

