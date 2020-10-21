Brokerages Expect Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Will Announce Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) to announce earnings of $3.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.08. Roper Technologies posted earnings of $3.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year earnings of $12.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.32 to $12.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.52 to $15.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $413.00.

Shares of ROP opened at $422.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $408.14 and its 200-day moving average is $389.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $7,196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,156,982. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 14.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

