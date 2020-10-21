Brokerages Set Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target at $114.44

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,763 shares of company stock worth $9,966,159. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 205,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.75. 57,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,168,081. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.89. The firm has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $114.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

