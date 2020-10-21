Brokerages Set Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) PT at $7.00

Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

AGEN stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $759.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.98. Agenus has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.63.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agenus will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 35.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agenus by 5.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Agenus by 3.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Agenus by 7.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 100,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Agenus during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 49.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

