Brokerages Set Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) PT at $7.00

Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.
AGEN stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $759.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.98. Agenus has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.63.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 35.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agenus by 5.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Agenus by 3.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Agenus by 7.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 100,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Agenus during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 49.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Agenus Company Profile
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
