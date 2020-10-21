Brokerages Set Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Price Target at $31.50

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several analysts recently commented on CODX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CODX opened at $13.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $373.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.89 and a beta of -3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.94. Co-Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $30.99.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $24.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

