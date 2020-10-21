Brokerages Set CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Target Price at $88.33

Shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNMD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get CONMED alerts:

In other CONMED news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $360,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at $520,518.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Concannon sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $271,145.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,944.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,585 shares of company stock valued at $991,330 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,142,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $82,260,000 after acquiring an additional 665,606 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,025,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after acquiring an additional 87,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 947,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,444,000 after acquiring an additional 43,869 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,970,000 after acquiring an additional 42,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CNMD opened at $83.01 on Friday. CONMED has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $116.81. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.36.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.88. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $157.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.