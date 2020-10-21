Brokerages Set Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) Target Price at C$24.93

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GEI shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of TSE GEI traded up C$0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$22.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,091. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$10.96 and a 12-month high of C$28.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$794.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.2127856 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO)’s payout ratio is 115.65%.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

