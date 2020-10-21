Brokerages Set NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) Price Target at $20.38

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFHD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of PFHD opened at $14.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $17.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million.

In other news, Director Anton Villars Schutz sold 990,232 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $10,644,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,162.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel R. Sheehan acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

