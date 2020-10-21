Brokerages Set TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:TOG) Price Target at C$2.88

Shares of TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:TOG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.88.

TOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ATB Capital raised shares of TORC Oil and Gas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Get TORC Oil and Gas alerts:

Shares of TORC Oil and Gas stock opened at C$1.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.69 million and a PE ratio of -0.36. TORC Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$4.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$47.57 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TORC Oil and Gas will post -0.0831646 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TORC Oil and Gas

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TORC Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORC Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.