Brokers Issue Forecasts for Altagas Ltd’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Altagas in a research report issued on Monday, October 19th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Cormark also issued estimates for Altagas’ FY2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$989.15 million.

ALA has been the topic of several other reports. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altagas in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Altagas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Altagas from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Altagas from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.88.

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$17.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74. Altagas has a 12-month low of C$8.71 and a 12-month high of C$22.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

