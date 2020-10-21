Brokers Issue Forecasts for T. Rowe Price Group Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for T. Rowe Price Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 19th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $9.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.63.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TROW. ValuEngine downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.58.

TROW stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,144. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.78. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $696,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,125,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,400 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

