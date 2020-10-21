Brokers Offer Predictions for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Monday, October 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.93. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2021 earnings at $20.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,040.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,229.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,349.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,654. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,384.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,282.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,086.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,998,184,000 after purchasing an additional 116,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $734,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $978,282,000 after purchasing an additional 200,827 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 113.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,351,000 after acquiring an additional 129,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 235,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $247,379,000 after acquiring an additional 19,308 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

