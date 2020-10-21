Brokers Offer Predictions for CIT Group Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CIT Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($1.67) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.86). Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CIT Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. CIT Group’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share.

CIT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

NYSE CIT traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.96. 58,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,356. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CIT Group has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $48.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after buying an additional 60,845 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in CIT Group by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 160,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 70,390 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CIT Group by 783.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 75,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CIT Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,277,000 after purchasing an additional 44,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in CIT Group by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 260,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 146,467 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

