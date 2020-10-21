Brokers Offer Predictions for Enbridge Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ENB. Citigroup upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

NYSE ENB opened at $29.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.93. Enbridge has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 21.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,288,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,498,000 after purchasing an additional 754,433 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Enbridge by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,465,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,993,000 after purchasing an additional 138,898 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Enbridge by 46.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 312,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,627,000 after purchasing an additional 99,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,339,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,142,000 after acquiring an additional 79,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

