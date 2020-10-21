Brokers Set Expectations for Ally Financial Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.83. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.77. The stock had a trading volume of 87,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,913,440. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,023,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 43,926 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 27.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 528,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 112,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2,563.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 50.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,136,000 after acquiring an additional 928,164 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

