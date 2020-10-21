Brokers Set Expectations for Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of APS traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,805. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.56. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of C$2.37 and a one year high of C$12.62. The firm has a market cap of $645.63 million and a PE ratio of -11.77. The company has a current ratio of 15.76, a quick ratio of 15.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C($0.08).

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

