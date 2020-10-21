Brokers Set Expectations for Liquidia Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, October 15th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.35). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Liquidia Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10).

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.44.

Shares of LQDA opened at $4.17 on Monday. Liquidia Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $157.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Liquidia Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Liquidia Technologies by 48.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Liquidia Technologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 33,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 103.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel products which utilize PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. Its lead product candidate is LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

