Brokers Set Expectations for Welbilt, Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Welbilt in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Welbilt’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $949.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.75 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Welbilt by 311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,240,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,794,000 after buying an additional 5,482,708 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Welbilt by 25.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,093,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,910 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Welbilt by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,876,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 140,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 8.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 84,751 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Welbilt
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
