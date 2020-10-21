Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,351 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,043.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 19,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 17,837 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth about $152,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEP shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.72.

NYSE BEP opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -116.61 and a beta of 0.53. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $56.07.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.42%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

