Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Insider Ben Thorpe Acquires 1,500 Shares

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) insider Ben Thorpe acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,664 ($21.74) per share, for a total transaction of £24,960 ($32,610.40).

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock traded up GBX 55 ($0.72) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,695 ($22.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,932. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,255.45 ($16.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,350 ($30.70). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,668.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,599.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market cap of $268.18 million and a PE ratio of 38.05.

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 123.70 ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 119.90 ($1.57) by GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share. This is a boost from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRK. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

