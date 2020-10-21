Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) were up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 13,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 20,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 11.65.

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. The company focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bunker Hill mine, which includes 440 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 5700 acres located in Idaho.

