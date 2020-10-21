Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 252,700 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the September 15th total of 297,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of BZLFF opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. Bunzl has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $32.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

