BWX Technologies (BWXT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT) recently:

10/16/2020 – BWX Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BWX Technologies, Inc. supplies precision manufactured components and services to the commercial nuclear power industry. The company offers technical, management and site services to governments in complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. It operates primarily in Lynchburg, Va., Ohio and Cambridge, Ontario. BWX Technologies, Inc., formerly known as Babcock & Wilcox Company, is headquartered in Lynchburg, Va. “

10/15/2020 – BWX Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

10/15/2020 – BWX Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

10/6/2020 – BWX Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BWX Technologies, Inc. supplies precision manufactured components and services to the commercial nuclear power industry. The company offers technical, management and site services to governments in complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. It operates primarily in Lynchburg, Va., Ohio and Cambridge, Ontario. BWX Technologies, Inc., formerly known as Babcock & Wilcox Company, is headquartered in Lynchburg, Va. “

Shares of BWXT stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,277. BWX Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $70.57. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.17.

Get BWX Technologies Inc alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 68.61%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,362.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $486,364. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,734,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,924,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,643,000 after purchasing an additional 710,792 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 440,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,826,000 after purchasing an additional 173,128 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,276,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1,823.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 83,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 79,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.