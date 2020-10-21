Cabot Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Cabot in a research report issued on Monday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.87. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cabot’s FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Cabot from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

NYSE:CBT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.36. 3,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,808. Cabot has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average of $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Cabot had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cabot by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,280,000 after acquiring an additional 25,580 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cabot by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after acquiring an additional 23,753 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cabot by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cabot by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 83,266 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Cabot by 390.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 28,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

