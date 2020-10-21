Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $112.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.98 and its 200-day moving average is $96.07. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $118.22.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.09.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $196,356.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,295,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,618,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 269,216 shares in the company, valued at $29,613,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,569 shares of company stock worth $21,184,667. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.