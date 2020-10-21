Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.72-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $720-740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $703.74 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.68-2.72 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.09.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $112.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $118.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 50.84%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 26,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $2,845,820.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,816,000.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $5,782,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,396,828.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,569 shares of company stock valued at $21,184,667. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.