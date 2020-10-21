Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72-$0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $720-$740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.27 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.68-2.72 EPS.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $112.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $118.22. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.09.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 26,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $2,845,820.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,816,000.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total value of $1,563,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,386,729.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,569 shares of company stock worth $21,184,667 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

