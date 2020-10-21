CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s current price.

CAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CAI International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get CAI International alerts:

NYSE CAI opened at $30.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. CAI International has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $31.68. The company has a market cap of $543.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.63 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.61.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. CAI International had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CAI International will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAI International by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 405,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 51,452 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAI International by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 396,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 47,727 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CAI International by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 328,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 143,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAI International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAI International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.