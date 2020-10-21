Calix (NYSE:CALX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Calix (NYSE:CALX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Calix updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.30-0.34 EPS.

CALX stock opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. Calix has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44.

CALX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Calix from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.98.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 22,955 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $458,640.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

