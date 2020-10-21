Calix (NYSE:CALX) Announces Earnings Results

Calix (NYSE:CALX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.44 million. Calix had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Calix updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.30-0.34 EPS.

Calix stock opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.44. Calix has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 22,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $458,640.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

CALX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Calix in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Calix from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.98.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

