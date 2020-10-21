Calix (NYSE:CALX) Announces Earnings Results

Calix (NYSE:CALX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.44 million. Calix had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Calix updated its Q4 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.30-0.34 EPS.
Calix stock opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.44. Calix has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 1.55.
In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 22,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $458,640.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.
Calix Company Profile
Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.
