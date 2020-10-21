Calix (NYSE:CALX) Hits New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Shares of Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $27.78 and last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 91300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. Calix had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CALX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Calix from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Calix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.98.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 22,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $458,640.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Calix by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Calix by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Calix by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 98,586 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Calix by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Calix by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

