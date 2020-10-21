Calix Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CALX)

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 808 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,143% compared to the average daily volume of 65 put options.

NYSE:CALX opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 1.55. Calix has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. Calix had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CALX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Calix from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.98.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calix in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Calix in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Calix in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Calix by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Calix in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

