Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Declares $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th.

Cambridge Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 10.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

CATC opened at $64.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.07. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.48. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 10.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CATC. Raymond James began coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

