Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 13.77%.
Shares of CATC opened at $64.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $82.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.07.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.
About Cambridge Bancorp
Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.
Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.