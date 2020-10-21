Camtek (CAMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Camtek has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. Camtek had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 12.23%. On average, analysts expect Camtek to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Camtek stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.40. 125,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60. Camtek has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $19.65.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

