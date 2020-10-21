Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

NYSE:CNI opened at $112.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $112.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.39.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.44.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.