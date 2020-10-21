Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to $117.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.28.

Shares of CNI opened at $107.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.39. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $112.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,068,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $976,077,000 after acquiring an additional 235,751 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,250,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $715,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,730 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,157,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $630,146,000 after purchasing an additional 894,767 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,486,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,527,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,162,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,290,000 after purchasing an additional 314,119 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

