Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Announces Earnings Results

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNI stock opened at $107.00 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $112.97. The firm has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.82 and its 200-day moving average is $93.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on CNI shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.28.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.