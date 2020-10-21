Capital One Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Hess in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. Hess had a negative net margin of 58.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

HES has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.84.

Hess stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.68. 7,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,094. Hess has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $74.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $253,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Hess by 845.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 237,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 212,590 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Hess by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Hess by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Hess by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Hess by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

