Capital One Financial (COF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Capital One Financial to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

NYSE COF opened at $77.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.84 and a beta of 1.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.22.

In related news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.