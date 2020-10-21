Capital One Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Concho Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.80. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 256.19%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Concho Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Concho Resources from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

Shares of NYSE:CXO traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.25. 53,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,019. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.80. Concho Resources has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $93.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average of $51.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $104,700.60. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 53.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the second quarter worth about $43,000. CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 57.1% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 59.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 2,515.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

