Capital One Financial Weighs in on Comstock Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Comstock Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $179.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.50 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRK. ValuEngine raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

Comstock Resources stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.72. 10,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,319. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 138.75 and a beta of 2.08. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

In related news, Director Stuart D. Porter sold 9,842,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $55,118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 829,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 93,558 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 408,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 27.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 207.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 202,861 shares during the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

