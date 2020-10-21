Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR) Shares Gap Down to $18.78

Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.78, but opened at $17.34. Carclo plc (CAR.L) shares last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 5,330 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $16.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20.

Get Carclo plc (CAR.L) alerts:

In other Carclo plc (CAR.L) news, insider Nick Sanders purchased 71,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £9,981.86 ($13,041.36).

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Carclo plc (CAR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carclo plc (CAR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.