Card Factory (LON:CARD) Shares Gap Up to $34.50

Card Factory PLC (LON:CARD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.50, but opened at $36.00. Card Factory shares last traded at $34.60, with a volume of 274,467 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on CARD. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on shares of Card Factory in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Card Factory in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Card Factory in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 77 ($1.01).

Get Card Factory alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $116.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 40.53.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.