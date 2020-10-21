Cardinal Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) Short Interest Update

Cardinal Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the September 15th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

CRDNF opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Cardinal Resources has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.

Cardinal Resources Company Profile

Cardinal Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ghana. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's principal project is Namdini Gold project located in the Bolgatanga region. Cardinal Resources Limited is based in West Perth, Australia.

