Cardinal Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) Short Interest Update

Cardinal Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the September 15th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.
CRDNF opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Cardinal Resources has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.
Cardinal Resources Company Profile
