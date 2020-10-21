CareTech Holdings PLC (CTH.L) (LON:CTH) to Issue GBX 4 Dividend

CareTech Holdings PLC (CTH.L) (LON:CTH) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Monday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CareTech Holdings PLC (CTH.L) stock opened at GBX 469 ($6.13) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 437.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 416.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91. CareTech Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 285 ($3.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 502 ($6.56).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target (up from GBX 430 ($5.62)) on shares of CareTech Holdings PLC (CTH.L) in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adults Services segment offers learning disabilities, mental health, autism and aspergers, physical disabilities, and brain injury rehabilitation services.

