CareView Communications Inc (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Short Interest Down 15.8% in September

CareView Communications Inc (OTCMKTS:CRVW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 261,300 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the September 15th total of 310,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of CRVW stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. CareView Communications has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Get CareView Communications alerts:

CareView Communications Company Profile

CareView Communications, Inc provides products and on-demand application services for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers SecureView module to monitor and record bedside activity in the patient's room; NurseView module to view monitored rooms from the nurse's station; PhysicianView module to view patients from any personal computer; Virtual Bed Rails and Virtual Chair Rails fall prevention modules; Fall Management Program to separately file, identify, and research the activity of patients; and timed rounding modules to help nursing staff monitor patients.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for CareView Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareView Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.