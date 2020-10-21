CareView Communications Inc (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Short Interest Down 15.8% in September

CareView Communications Inc (OTCMKTS:CRVW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 261,300 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the September 15th total of 310,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Shares of CRVW stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. CareView Communications has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.51.
CareView Communications Company Profile
