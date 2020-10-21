Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $125.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.86. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.86.

CSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

