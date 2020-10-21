CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Now Covered by Seaport Global Securities

Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.00% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.47.
KMX opened at $91.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. CarMax has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $109.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.77.
In other CarMax news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $1,516,332.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,686.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 23,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $2,421,247.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,590.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
