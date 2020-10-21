CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Now Covered by Seaport Global Securities

Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.47.

KMX opened at $91.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. CarMax has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $109.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarMax will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $1,516,332.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,686.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 23,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $2,421,247.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,590.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

