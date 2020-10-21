Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Walmart by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Walmart by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 82,775 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $142.95 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $151.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.62. The firm has a market cap of $405.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.46.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

